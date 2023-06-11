The Killeen Police Department posted on social media Sunday afternoon asking for the community to help identify a suspect in a “shots fired” case.
According to police, on June 1 around 5:45 p.m., KPD responded to a “shots fired” disturbance at a business located in the 3300 Block of East Rancier Avenue. It was reported a man and a woman entered the business to purchase merchandise, but during the encounter the man became upset at employees.
“Just minutes after the couple left, the man returned and began firing a gun at the occupied store. No injuries were reported, but there was property damage,” the post said.
The social media post described the suspect as a short, black male, medium build, wearing a white shirt and tan pants with a bucket hat.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Tips can also be downloaded on the P3Tips App for OS or Android. All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, there could be a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
