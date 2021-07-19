Authorities in Killeen are hoping the public can assist them in their search for a man involved in a robbery last week.
According to a post Monday on the Killeen Police Department Facebook page, police were dispatched 10:08 a.m. Thursday to a Subway restaurant at 3903 Stan Schlueter Loop for an aggravated robbery.
Police said a black male entered the business displaying a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.
The suspect stands approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a gray and black “jersey” with the word “Brooklyn” on it, light colored shorts, dark colored shoes and an orange and white gator around his neck.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
