The Killeen Police Department is looking for information on a possible suspect in a stolen vehicle case.
On Sept. 21 around 8:56 a.m., officers with the police department received a call about a stolen vehicle in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Officers responded to the area and learned the victim parked their Pontiac Vibe, left it running and went into a store to get something, according to a news release from the police department.
Surveillance video shows a male walking by the vehicle, entering it and driving away. The vehicle was located a few hours later after it was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Interstate Highway 14, according to the release.
The operator of the vehicle fled on foot as the police arrived and was not apprehended.
The suspect was described as a thin-framed black male with twist style hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red “jogging” style pants and white shoes, according to the release.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this stolen vehicle case, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.