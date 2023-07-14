The Killeen Police Department is searching for a 79-year-old man who has dementia.
The man, Bievenido “Benny” Rios, went missing Thursday from his residence on the 2100 block of Ruger Drive, police said in a news release.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Killeen Police Department is searching for a 79-year-old man who has dementia.
The man, Bievenido “Benny” Rios, went missing Thursday from his residence on the 2100 block of Ruger Drive, police said in a news release.
“His spouse last saw him that morning when she left the residence and upon her return around 5:00 p.m., Benny was not home,” according to the release. “The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for his absence. Anyone who sees Benny, is asked to contact the Killeen Police Department (254) 501-8830 or call 9-1-1 immediately. Our goal is to get Benny home safely to his family.”
The department describes Rios as an Hispanic male who is 5-foot-7 and weighs 120 pounds.
He has grey hair, along with a mustache and side burns. He is possibly wearing black or brown pants, black shoes, and a cowboy hat, police said.
A commenter on the post wrote, “There is literally a whole community of people with Dementia in Killeen, Heights; please look out for people that might be in danger & call the police.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.