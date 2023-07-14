RAIL missing man.jpg

On Thursday, Killeen PD posted on their Facebook page that officers and detectives are searching for a 79 year old male with Dementia.

 Courtesy Photo

The Killeen Police Department is searching for a 79-year-old man who has dementia.

The man, Bievenido “Benny” Rios, went missing Thursday from his residence on the 2100 block of Ruger Drive, police said in a news release.

