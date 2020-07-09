The Killeen Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect in a burglary of a vehicle from Wednesday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
The department said that four people were seen pulling on vehicle door handles trying to find vehicles that were unlocked.
Anyone with information can call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online to www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
A $1,000 reward is available for information, according to the Facebook post.
