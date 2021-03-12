The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department is asking for help from the public in a homicide case.
Officers with the Killeen Police Department were sent to the 1000 block of Cedar Drive on Feb. 10, 2020, in reference to a potential medical call, according to the Bell County Crime Stoppers.
The caller advised that there was an individual not moving near the front porch of the residence. Upon the officers’ arrival, they found Teckla Domesca, a 19-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are calling his death a murder.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit, need the public’s assistance in helping solve this case.
They are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the case, to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.