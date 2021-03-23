A Killeen woman was charged with a state jail felony Monday after allegedly stealing a Killeen man’s vehicle.
Tatiana Bolds, 28, of Killeen, was pulled over by Killeen police on March 20 after she was seen driving a vehicle which had been reportedly stolen from a business parking lot the day prior.
“The driver of the vehicle refused to exit the vehicle until officers broke one of the windows,” according to an arrest affidavit.
Bolds was booked into the Bell County Jail on Monday for the unauthorized use of a vehicle charge and her bond was set at $20,000 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
