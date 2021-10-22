A local man identified as Ernest Allen Blevins Jr. was arraigned on Sept. 1 with burglary of a building. Blevins and two other men were taken into custody after photos of the suspects leaving the residence in question were given to the police on April 23. Justice of the peace Bill Cooke set Blevins’ bail at $50,000. Information on the other two men has not been released.
On April 23, Killeen police were dispatched to a local residence in reference to a burglary. Officers met with the owner of the home who said the residence had been burglarized many times over a span of several weeks, the arrest affidavit said.
The homeowner provided police with images of the suspects captured from a camera that was set up to record the entrance of the house. In the pictures, police spotted four people, three of whom were holding items that belonged to the homeowner, the arrest affidavit said. One of the officers recognized one of the men from a prior case. Police also receive anonymous tips that the other two suspects were Blevins and another man, the arrest affidavit said. The fourth person was not mentioned in the report. Both Blevins one of the other men were later questioned and both admitted to being at the residence, the arrest affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Blevins on a charge of burglary of a building and set bail at $50,000.
