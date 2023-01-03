A police surveillance operation of possible narcotics dealing and active warrants resulted in a Killeen man being arrested, according to an arrest affidavit.
Killeen police officers staged surveillance around the home of Roberto Sanchez Torres for concerns of dealing narcotics, according to the court document.
On Thursday, officers watched as Torres appeared to be working on a vehicle in his driveway. He then entered a vehicle that pulled in behind him, at which point officers commanded him to exit, according to the affidavit.
A nonlethal round was shot toward the back window of the vehicle, but hit the side of vehicle when Torres ignored officer’s commands, according to the affidavit.
At that point, he rolled down the window and began to communicate. He eventually exited the vehicle and got on the ground. The affidavit states Torres was arrested, charged with possession of controlled substance weighing 4.84 grams, and taken into custody.
The affidavit states there was an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle when officers began their search. They noticed a torn bag on the driver’s side floorboard with a rock-like substance sitting next to it, consistent with crack cocaine.
Officers said they noticed Torres trying to conceal something and then checked his mouth. He eventually spit out a ripped bag containing more of the rock-like substance and some loose pieces, according to court records.
A search warrant obtained for the residence located multiple firearms and ammunition for various caliber weapons, and suspected marijuana, according to the affidavit.
Bell County Judge Gregory Johnson set Torres’s bail at $25,000. County records show Torres remains in custody as of late Tuesday.
