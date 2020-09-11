A Bell County man has been accused of possessing methamphetamine after police stopped a vehicle that failed to signal when changing lanes, according to the arrest affidavit.
John Martin Heemer Jr., 25, was arraigned Thursday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were patrolling in Killeen on Sept. 9, and observed a vehicle with an unreadable temporary tag that failed to signal a lane change, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police conducted a traffic stop and identified a driver, Heemer and a front seat passenger who gave a false name, police said. As police were pulling the vehicle over they noticed an object thrown out of the vehicle to which an officer later observed to be a bowl to a water pipe, or “bong.”
Police noticed the water pipe on the passenger seat floorboard next to the passenger, according to the arrest affidavit.
The vehicle was not registered to Heemer and he had stated that he recently purchased the vehicle and that it belonged to him. Police then conducted a search of the vehicle and in the backseat located a bag with a lock that was unlocked and found a baggie that contained a crystalline substance. The substance was later tested using a field-test kit and tested positive for the presence of methampetamine, weighing more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
According to the listings in the Bell County Jail, Heemer’s bond is set at $40,000.
In a separate case, Jonnathyn Lee Thompson was arraigned Thursday on evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. His bond is set for $20,000.
