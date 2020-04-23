Police Chief Charles Kimble announced on Thursday the Killeen Police Department has earned advanced accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) for the fourth time since 2010.
KPD was awarded reaccreditation on March 27.
According to a news release from the department, certification status “represents a significant professional achievement and is confirmation that KPD practices are consistent with law enforcement professional standards.” Accreditation is a continual four-year process, according to KPD.
CALEA’s internationally recognized standards are the highest standards in law enforcement. Accreditation ensures the department has consistent policies, formalizes management practices and provides for accountability through checks and balances at all levels of the agency.
As of Thursday afternoon, KPD is one of 30 Texas law enforcement agencies to achieve and maintain CALEA accreditation.
