A drunken driver was arrested Thursday after he drove onto the scene of a Killeen fatal collision on State Highway 195, police said.
According to an arrest affidavit, a Killeen police officer was providing traffic control at the scene of a fatal collision when a vehicle drove up and struck one of the traffic control cones. The officer heard the driver apologize for striking the cone, the affidavit said.
However, when the officer exited his patrol car and went to the vehicle, he found it unoccupied. When he returned to his squad car Bryan Jarrett, 29, of Dallas, could be seen drinking beer in the back seat of the patrol car. According to the affidavit, Jarrett failed the field sobriety test, nearly falling over.
Complicating the incident is that the vehicle apparently did not belong to Jarrett; according to the arrest affidavit, Jarrett ordered drinks — which another customer paid for — and took the keys for the vehicle from a bartender at Joker’s Icehouse on Thursday. The affidavit claims that the keys were left on the bar and that Jarrett simply picked them up and drove off with the vehicle.
Jarrett is officially charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, providing false information, driving while intoxicated and criminal mischief.
As of 4 p.m. Monday, he was listed in the Bell County Jail with bonds totalling $25,000.
