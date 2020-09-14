Killeen Police: DWI suspect had kids in the car

Three children were taken out of harms way after Killeen Police Department officers pursued and stopped a drunk driving suspect, according to an arrest affidavit.
On Saturday, KPD officers were dispatched to the area of Texas Highway 195 and Stan Schlueter Loop, according to the affidavit. A 911 caller, who claimed to be following the vehicle in question, had stated a red sedan with temporary license plates was both swerving and speeding, and that it had disregarded several red traffic lights. Officers pursued the sedan and initiated a traffic stop.
The driver was identified as Jose Luis Castaneda-Castaneda, with no date of birth listed, and after determining there was a language barrier a Spanish speaking officer was requested. The suspect told officers he had consumed alcohol earlier in the day.
Three children, with birth years of 2013, 2016 and 2018, were in the vehicle.
Several standardized field sobriety tests were performed on Castaneda-Castaneda, and a breath test for blood alcohol concentration was given. Castaneda-Castaneda was then charged with one count of driving while intoxicated with/child under 15 years of age.
His bond has been set at $20,000.
In three other unrelated incidents, three other individuals are facing charges of possession of a controlled substance.
On July 30, KPD officers executed a search warrant at the Travelodge at 810 East Central Texas Expressway. The suspect, identified as Stacey Jobarz Sanders, 32, had just left the room and was detained. Officers found a bag of methamphetamine in a bag in the room, underneath a laptop computer. Sanders, according to an affidavit, claimed the bag was his. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance/less than 1 ounce, and his bond was set at $20,000.
Amanda Ard, no date of birth listed, has been also been charged with possession of a controlled substance/less than 1 gram. Following a traffic stop on Sept. 11, Ard, the driver of the vehicle, was found to have outstanding warrants in her name and was placed into custody. A subsequent search discovered a plastic baggie which contained a white powdery substance determined to be methamphetamine.
Ard’s bond was set at $20,000.
The following day, Sept. 12, Emergency Medical Services personnel reported to a call at Robinett and Farm-to-Market Road 3470 for a male who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. The individual, identified as Quinten Lee Michael White, was drooling and largely incoherent, according to an affidavit. A KPD officer observed a brown glass vial in his left front pocket, and a field test of contents of the vial tested positive for cocaine. The vial’s substance gave off such an odor it needed to be wrapped in multiple towels.
White’s bond was set at $40,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.