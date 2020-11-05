Killeen police find 12 ounces of weed, 3 grams of meth after traffic stops

Two men are facing narcotics charges stemming from separate arrests in Killeen.
Marvin Davis, 20, has been charged with possession of marijuana, five pounds or less but more than four ounces, according to a criminal complaint affidavit. On Oct. 1, in Killeen, a fugitive task force was observing a person getting into the passenger seat of a vehicle and leaving a residence. A traffic stop was initiated when the vehicle pulled into a gas station. The occupants were ordered out of the vehicle and the driver, Davis, advised that he had a gun in his pocket, which was determined to be stolen, police said.
Officers also detected the smell or marijuana from the vehicle. Davis admitted there was marijuana in the vehicle, and a search yielded a quantity of marijuana and Davis’ identification in a backpack, as well as a scale, numerous plastic empty baggies, and cash.
After being arrested, Davis waived his rights and agreed to speak with detectives, according to the affidavit, admitting the backpack was his and that he had purchased the gun from someone in Killeen. The substance tested field tested positive for marijuana, with a weight of approximately 12.3 ounces (349 grams), and will be submitted to the Texas Department of Public Safety lab for further testing.
Davis’ bond has been set at $20,000.
In an unrelated case on Wednesday, Killeen Police Department officers initiated a traffic stop in the 1700 block of East Central texas expressway. The driver, identified as Shane Edward Pagel, was determined to have an active warrant and did not have a valid drivers license, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
An inventory of his vehicle led to the discovery of a bag containing a crystal like substance, as well as a mesh bag with a clear glass pipe with burnt white residue. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, with a weight of 3.2 grams with packaging, and will be submitted to the DPS lab for further testing.
During an interview with detectives, Pagel waived his constitutional rights and acknowledged that it was drugs that were found in his vehicle and that he is on probation for online solicitation of a minor.
Pagel’s bond has been set at $20,000.
