Killeen police on Friday recovered pounds of cocaine and marijuana, and nearly $66,000 in cash after searching a home in north Killeen.
At approximately 8:02 a.m., detectives with the Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Organized Crime Unit executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1000 block of Duncan Avenue.
Detectives on scene recovered four handguns — one was stolen and one was a shotgun — during the search of the residence, KPD said in a news release.
Detectives have also recovered 320 grams of THC Gummies, 240 grams of THC wax, 74 grams of ecstasy, 2.2 pounds of cocaine, 3.8 pounds of marijuana, along with marijuana plants and $65,946 in cash.
THC is an ingredient in marijuana.
Charges are pending and the person was arrested and taken to the Killeen City Jail. The person’s name was not released.
(1) comment
Now, while you're resting on your laurels, do something about the felony level speeding on Hwy 190/ I-14 running through your town. I know it's not as glamorous as pictures of drugs and stolen guns and money but it's every bit as much of a danger to the community as a whole.
Knock off the excuses about priority calls and shortages and make something happen!
