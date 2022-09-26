Justin Matthew Baxter

Killeen police said they found nearly 40 pounds of marijuana while executing a search warrant at a home in the city, which led to the indictment of a local man last week.

Justin Matthew Baxter, 25, of Killeen was indicted last Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds.

