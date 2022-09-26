Killeen police said they found nearly 40 pounds of marijuana while executing a search warrant at a home in the city, which led to the indictment of a local man last week.
Justin Matthew Baxter, 25, of Killeen was indicted last Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on a third-degree felony charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds or less but more than five pounds.
He was released from the Killeen City Jail after posting a bond of $50,000, according to Bell County court records.
On Aug. 24, Killeen police searched Baxter’s home in the 5300 block of Allegany Drive.
“In a bedroom that Baxter claimed as his own, I located a cardboard box containing 38 pounds of a leafy green substance that field-tested positive for marijuana and several boxes of containers of a wax substance that field-tested positive for THC (an active ingredient of marijuana),” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police also said they located more than $22,800 in U.S. currency during the search warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.