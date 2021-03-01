Four men are facing organized crime charges following their recent arrests by the Killeen Police Department.
Julian Hayward Fite, Joseph Jonathan Daniels and Jon Eric Wallace, all 29, and Quincy Darnell Wilson, 35, are all facing a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, according to four separate criminal complaint affidavits.
A security guard for a local car dealership said the dealership had reported a total of 10 catalytic converters, valued to the dealership at $2,200 each, had been stolen with the use of a power saw. This took place between Feb. 15 and 19, during the recent winter weather system.
On Thursday, while on duty at about 3:07 a.m., the guard observed four males on the dealership lot, getting on the ground on the passenger side of a parked Toyota Tundra, before splitting into two groups so as to cover more of the parking lot. The guard noticed the suspects had “Sawzall” type power saws, as well as noticed them go underneath at least six vehicles in the space of five to 10 minutes.
KPD units arrived shortly thereafter, and the suspects attempted to flee but were stopped near a local restaurant, according to the affidavits.
A background check determined that Fite, Daniels and Wilson have a criminal history of pawning metals dating back to 2020, that the group used a rental car, and have been operating out of the Houston area, where they are from.
Bond has been set at $100,000 for each suspect.
In separate and unrelated incidents, and according to separate individual affidavits:
Christopher John Rodriguez, 42, has been charged with one count of assault on a public servant, stemming from a Friday traffic stop. His bond has been set at $100,000.
Darryl Royal, 57, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, stemming from a Sept. 27, 2020 arrest. His bond has been set at $20,000.
Samuel Delvonte Green, 27, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, from a Nov. 1, 2020 arrest. His bond has been set at $20,000.
Brittany Ann Jinks, 31, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance stemming from a Saturday arrest. Her bond has been set at $50,000.
