A 39-year-old male has been charged in the death of two children, Killeen police announced Monday.
"On Sunday, March 13, 2022, this case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and returned two complaints charging Kendrick Donnell Gaines with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Gaines and set his bond at $2.5 million. Gaines is currently awaiting transport to the Bell County Jail," according to a Killeen Police Department news release.
A 6-year-old and an 11-year-old both died from gunshot wounds following a domestic disturbance between two adults in the 400 block of Vega Lane in southwest Killeen that led to gunfire on Saturday, according to a news release issued by KPD.
Police officers were responding to calls of a gunshot victim around 11:12 a.m. Saturday when they found a 38-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds, before being told of two children also suffering from gunshot wounds, inside a residence.
The 11-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. The 6-year-old was immediately airlifted to Temple's McLane Children’s Hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead at 12:20 p.m.
The female victim has been released from the hospital, police said on Monday.
This article will be updated.
