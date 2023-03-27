The victim of a fatal shooting on Saturday in Killeen has been identified as 47-year-old Jamileth Joana Shapiro.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the female and (a man) were involved in (an argument) when the female grabbed a butcher knife and was holding it to her side during the argument,” according to news release from the Killeen Police Department. “The male grabbed a gun and a single shot was fired, striking the female in the chest area. The male called 911 and started CPR until officers arrived and took over.”
