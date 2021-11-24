The Killeen Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead last week.
According to KPD, officers responded to a 911 call at 1:41 p.m. Nov. 15 which reported a stabbing in the 600 block of W. Hallmark Avenue, where they found Dominic Nichols, 18, suffering from what police identified as a gunshot wound.
An emergency crew took Nichols to Fort Hood’s Carl. R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition, where he died two hours later.
No additional information is available at this time, police said Monday.
Any person with information or video evidence about this incident is advised to contact KPD at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).
“We want to let the community know that this was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the general public,” said Ofelia Miramontez, KPD public affairs director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.