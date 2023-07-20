In a news release on Thursday, the Killeen police identified two people who were found deceased from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle on a local street in June.
On June 10, Killeen police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Gaynor Drive in reference to two shooting victims.
“Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division Robbery-Homicide Unit identified the males as the victim, Daniel Francisco-Jose Vidal, 19, and the suspect, Ryan Dewayne Conway, 29,” the release said.
Both men had a single gunshot wound.
“Through the investigation, this case was determined to be a Murder-Suicide. There is not other information at this time,” the release said.
(1) comment
I'm intrigued and following this story. Were they gay lovers?
