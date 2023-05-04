Killeen police have identified the victim of a late-night shooting involving two victims that occurred around 12:42 a.m. on April 28.
In news release on Thursday, the male victim was identified as 21-year-old Daquan Rayshawn Weatherly.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Killeen police have identified the victim of a late-night shooting involving two victims that occurred around 12:42 a.m. on April 28.
In news release on Thursday, the male victim was identified as 21-year-old Daquan Rayshawn Weatherly.
Weatherly was transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center following the shooting, where he succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at 9:50 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.
No arrests have been reported as of Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.