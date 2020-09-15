Killeen police investigate aggravated assault on Fairview Drive

A man was shot in the head Monday in north Killeen, and police are investigating.
At approximately 2:19 a.m., Killeen Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Fairview Drive in reference to a shooting.
The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken by helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, according to a Killeen Police Department news release.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and remains in critical condition, police said Tuesday.
Detectives continue to investigate this case and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
