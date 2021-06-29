The Killeen Police Department is investigating an ATM robbery that left a machine damaged at a local bank on Monday morning.
According to a statement from KPD’s public affairs officer, Ofelia Miramontez, police were dispatched to the Heart O’ Texas Federal Credit Union on South Fort Hood Street at 8:17 a.m. Monday morning for a robbery report. Upon arrival, responding officers discovered an ATM machine that had been forcibly opened and damaged in the process, according to Miramontez. Crews were seen hauling off the broken ATM machine Tuesday morning.
Officials said they aren’t sure how much money was stolen from the machine.
An investigation is still on going.
