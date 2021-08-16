Killeen police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that left one woman dead in the early morning hours of Sunday.
According to a news release from the Killeen Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard around 12:20 a.m. Sunday in reference to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking westbound in the center turn lane when an unknown make and model vehicle traveling westbound in the inside lane struck the pedestrian. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid and continued to travel westbound,” the news release said Monday.
The victim was identified as 37-year-old Yolonda Butler. Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Butler dead at the scene at 3:49 a.m., according to the release.
Police are asking anyone with information about the accident to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
