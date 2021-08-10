Detectives with the Killeen Police Department are investigating the death of a man who died of injuries sustained in a suspected assault Monday.
According to a Facebook post from KPD, police were called to Seton Medical Center at 6:20 p.m. in Harker Heights Monday for a 40-year-old man who died from injuries sustained in an assault in the 4300 block of Shawn Drive in Killeen.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the man dead and ordered an autopsy be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, the post said Monday.
Police said an investigation into the matter is still ongoing and the man’s name will not be released until next of kin have been notified.
Police said they would provide an update to the community when more information becomes available.
