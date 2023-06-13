A 30-year-old man who was shot last week has died, Killeen police announced in a news release on Tuesday.
On June 9 around 11:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of E. Bryce Avenue in reference to a shooting victim, according to the release.
Both officers and Killeen EMS arrived on scene and started to perform life-saving measures on a male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple in critical condition, the release said.
According to the release, the man died on Monday and was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman at 4:12 p.m.
The name of the victim has been withheld per the family’s request, the release said.
No arrests have been made in the case, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Residents can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, residents could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
“The investigation is ongoing and at this time no other information will be released,” Miramontez said.
This is the sixth criminal homicide in Killeen this year, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.