Killeen residents were left with more questions after the Killeen Police Department released a statement Tuesday regarding a hotel death reported Friday at the Sleep Inn & Suites, 700 E. Central Expressway.
“Officers were dispatched to the Sleep Inn in reference to an unresponsive male. Upon the officers arrival, they immediately started to perform life saving measures on the victim until paramedics arrived. Investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time,” Ofelia Miramontez, spokeswoman for the Killeen Police Department, said Tuesday in an email to the Herald.
When paramedics arrived, the individual was declared deceased on the scene, police said.
When the Herald arrived on scene at 11:50 a.m. Friday, paramedics had already left and two detectives that may have been with the homicide unit arrived shortly after.
KPD has not said if foul play is involved nor what the cause of death is.
The name of the person who died has not been released by police.
