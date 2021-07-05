Police are investigating a shooting that occurred about 2:15 p.m. in south-central Killeen.
A Killeen police supervisor confirmed that officers were investigating a shooting in the 3900 block of Hereford Lane. He would not elaborate further.
Police had the block closed off at about 2:50 p.m.
Patrol cars blocked traffic at the intersections of Hereford Lane and Elms Road, and also at Hereford Lane and Charolais Drive.
This story will be updated.
