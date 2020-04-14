Killeen police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred during a domestic violence call just after 11 p.m. Monday.
Officers had been dispatched to a report of violent domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Vermont Drive, said Cmdr. Ronnie Supak.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that the first officer arrived on scene at approximately 11:17 p.m. and came into contact with the suspect outside the residence. During that contact, the officer discharged his firearm and the suspect fled in a vehicle. A vehicle pursuit followed where the suspect vehicle was located unoccupied in the 1400 block of Van Zanten Dr. Officers conducted a search of the area and located the suspect hiding in a culvert in the 1300 block of S. 2nd St.”
The suspect was taken to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries, Supak said.
The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division and Internal Affairs Unit responded to the scene and requested the assistance of the Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers for an independent investigation, Supak said.
In accordance with policy, the Internal Affairs Unit will conduct an administrative review and the Texas Rangers will lead the primary investigation into this incident.
As per protocol, the officer will be placed on administrative leave, Supak said.
