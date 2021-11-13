The Killeen Police Department is actively investigating a string of robberies that have affected several businesses around the city.
KPD announced Friday police responded to an aggravated robbery on Thursday at 9:21 p.m. at a business located on 2000 Trimmier Road. A Black male suspect with a handgun entered the business and demanded money before fleeing on foot with an undisclosed amount, according to police.
He is described as wearing a ski mask, black jacket with a gray hood and gray sweatpants.
No more than 10 minutes later, police responded to another aggravated robbery at a business located at 1000 South WS Young Drive.
The suspect was also described as a Black male with a handgun, ski mask, a black and white Adidas long sleeve jacket with a gray hood, gray sweatpants and dark shoes. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com
KPD said Friday it will continue to provide any updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.