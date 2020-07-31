A man wanted in an April shooting in Killeen has been arrested, police announced Friday.
On April 6, Killeen Police Department officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a suspect discharging a firearm in the 2000 block of Cedarhill Drive at 12:05 a.m., according to a Killeen Police Department news release.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located evidence and identified a suspect. A federal grand jury indicted Michael Cornell Jones, 38, of Killeen for felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.
On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force and KPD arrested Jones in the 2200 block of Caprice Drive after an arrest warrant was obtained from the indictment.
Jones remains in federal custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.