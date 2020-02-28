Killeen police are looking for the driver who struck a pedestrian and left him lying in the road this week.
Around 10:53 p.m. on Wednesday officers with the Killeen Police Department went to the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440 in reference to a pedestrian hit and run crash, according to Ofelia Miramontez, the spokeswoman for the police department.
A man was walking in the roadway, when the vehicle struck him and fled the scene.
Officers with the Killeen Police Department, Traffic Unit, obtained video footage and a suspect vehicle was identified. The vehicle is described as a white two-tone Ford F250 or 350 pickup truck, 4x4 crew cab with extended bed and a large head rack on its roof, between the years of 2002 and 2005. The pickup truck will have front end damage, according to Miramontez.
Miramontez said a security officer with American Paratus Security Agency found the man who was hit.
The man is in serious but stable condition.
The investigation is still ongoing, call the Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com with any information.
