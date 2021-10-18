Four people were injured in a Saturday morning shooting at a local Killeen club, according to the Killeen Police Department.
"On Saturday, October 16, 2021 at approximately 2:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to Club Legends located at 308 S. 2nd Street in reference to a shooting victim," KPD said in a Facebook post Saturday.
"Upon the officers arrival, they located several victims in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately started to provide first aid until paramedics arrived. Three victims, unknown gender, were listed in critical condition and were airlifted for medical treatment. A fourth was listed with non-life threatening injuries at this time."
Club Legends is one of five clubs considered off limits to Fort Hood soldiers. In May, Michael Dequan Sanders, 28, died in a shooting at Club Legends.
"We are asking if anyone has any information or videos about this shooting to contact the police department at 254-501-8800 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477)," police said. "Detectives are actively investigating this shooting and there is no additional information at this time."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.