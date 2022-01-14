The Killeen Police Department needs help identifying suspects involved in a December BB gun shooting.
“On December 30, 2021 at approximately 1:33 p.m., a group of males in what appears to be a white Kia Soul, drove past the victim in the 400 block of Atlas Avenue firing several shots from a BB gun, striking and injuring the victim,” KPD Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart said Friday afternoon in a news release posted on Facebook.
The last four digits of the suspect’s license plate could possibly be 8148, Gearhart said.
“The actual suspect vehicle was captured on video,” he said. “Detectives are requesting assistance from the public identifying the suspect vehicle and suspects in this crime. We are also asking anyone else who may have been a victim of these suspects to contact the KPD Criminal Investigation Division at 254-501-8830.”
KPD is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crime, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. All information is confidential and anonymous.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.