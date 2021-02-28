Killeen police investigating hit and run, child injured

A child is currently in the hospital following a hit and run crash in Killeen.
At approximately 2:31 p.m., on Sunday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to a crash involving a single vehicle and a 11-year-old pedestrian in the area of N. College Street and W. Green Avenue, in response to a 9-1-1 call.
“The male juvenile was transported to McLane’s Children’s Hospital in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in a news release.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was on a skateboard traveling southbound on Root Avenue when a low profile black pickup truck with red rims traveling westbound on W. Church Avenue, failed to yield right of way to the pedestrian, striking him. The driver continued to travel and turned left northbound on Root Avenue and then westbound on W. Green Avenue, effectively leaving the scene, the release said.
Investigators with the Traffic Unit are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this crash, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at
www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
