The Killeen Police Department is investigating a suspected homicide on Lake Road in Killeen, according to a news release from the department on Tuesday.
Police were sent to the 2900 block of Lake Road at around 6:32 p.m. Monday in reference to a 911 call about shots fired on Monday. Upon the officers’ arrival, they found an unresponsive man in the parking lot of an apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, Terrance Darnell Iles, 22, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at the scene. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, according to the release.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division, Homicide Unit, are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Residents can also download the P3Tips app for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and up to a $1,000 reward could be given to a person who’s tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, according to the release.
This case continues to be investigated and information will be released as it becomes available.
