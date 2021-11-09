A 47-year-old man died Tuesday afternoon, police said, after he was found suffering from a stab wound on Sladecek Drive in Killeen.
About 2:11 p.m. Tuesday, police said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Sladecek Drive in reference to a stabbing victim.
“Upon the officers’ arrival, they located one male suffering from a stab wound and was pronounced deceased at 2:53 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at the scene,” police said Tuesday.
“A second male, 18 years old, was located suffering from a gunshot wound and he was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition.”
The Killeen Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, police said in a news release Tuesday.
