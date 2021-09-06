Killeen Police Department detectives are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night at a motel in central Killeen.
At approximately 8:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Liberty 6 Motel located at 529 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in reference to a shooting victim.
Upon arrival, officers located two males suffering from a gunshot wound. One was unconscious lying on the ground and the second was alert.
The second male, 32, was transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple in stable condition.
The other male victim, 21, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 8:52 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at the scene. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.
This is the 10th criminal homicide of the year for the city of Killeen.
The police department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing, KPD reported.
