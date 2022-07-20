Killeen police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a local business in north Killeen Tuesday morning.
In a social media post Wednesday afternoon, the Killeen Police Department shared surveillance photos of two suspects caught on camera robbing a business around 9:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of East Rancier Ave.
“It was reported two males entered the business and walked around,” KPD’s post said. “The suspects then both grabbed a display case with merchandise off the shelf and fled out the store with the items. An employee of the store attempted to stop the theft and was assaulted. The suspect fled the business on foot. The victim was treated on scene for his injuries by Killeen EMS.”
KPD described the first suspect as a male around six feet tall with a thin build wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with “101” on the front, black pants, black slides, and a ponytail. Police said the first suspect also had a black mask over his nose and mouth.
According to police, the second suspect is a male around 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build.
“He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark Crock style shoes,” police said. “The 2nd suspect had longer twisted hair hanging out of his hood.”
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this aggravated robbery to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or visit www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
