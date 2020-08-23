The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Parris Hoang Tram Dinh, 17.
“Detectives with the criminal investigations division are asking for the public’s help in locating the 17-year-old who was last seen in the area of Deerwood Trail on Aug. 11,” according to the KPD Facebook page.
The teen is described to be 5’3”″, weighing about 115 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information on her whereabouts, please call KPD at 254-501-8830.
