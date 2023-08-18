Robbery

Killeen police are looking for this person, suspected of robbing a business in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway early Tuesday morning.

 Courtesy Photo | KPD

Killeen detectives are asking the public to help identify a person suspected of robbing a local business this week. 

At 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery at a business in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway, according to KPD.

jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.