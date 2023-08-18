Killeen detectives are asking the public to help identify a person suspected of robbing a local business this week.
At 5 a.m. on Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department responded to an aggravated robbery at a business in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway, according to KPD.
“It was reported a male entered the store, displayed a firearm, demanded money, and fled the area on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash,” KPD said in a social media post.
The victim described the suspect as a Black male with a large build, around 6-feet tall. “The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a mask over his face, dark gloves, dark pants, and brown boots. The suspect was armed with a black handgun,” police said.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this aggravated robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. All information is confidential and anonymous and if a tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, the tipster could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000.
