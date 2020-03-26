The Killeen Police Department have arrested a man in connection with a hit and run accident that happened in late February, according to a news release from the police department.
Norlan Ricardo Perez-Corrales has been charged with an accident involving serious bodily injury and Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set his bond at $200,000.
The accident happened around 10:53 p.m. on Feb. 26 in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market 440 Road, according to the release. Police found a man lying in the road when they arrived. The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking in the roadway when a pickup truck traveling northbound on Old FM 440 hit the pedestrian and fled the scene, according to the release.
Perez-Corrales is currently incarcerated in the McClennan County Jail, KPD said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.