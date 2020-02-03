A Killeen woman who claimed her new food trailer had been stolen from her driveway has been arrested and charged with making a false report to a police officer.
Last week, Killeen resident Rosalind Edwards, 53, told police and multiple news outlets, including the Killeen Daily Herald, that a person driving a green truck towed her 2019 food trailer from her driveway in the 3500 block of Dustin Court.
Edwards said someone stole the trailer, which she parked regularly near Ellison High during lunch hours, but the Killeen Police Department say there is more to the story.
“An investigation into the alleged theft revealed the food truck had not been stolen. It had been repossessed by the owner.” KPD said Monday in a news release. “Edwards had not fulfilled her obligations with the owner when she purchased the food truck. Edwards was aware the food truck had not been stolen, but had in fact been repossessed before she filed a police report with the Killeen Police Department.”
When reached by phone Monday, Edwards told the Herald she believed the food trailer was stolen because she didn’t recognize the person who repossessed it and was not aware of any payment problems with the person she purchased it from.
She said she bought the trailer last fall from an individual for between $14,000 and $15,000, and the two had worked out a payment plan while she got her business underway.
Edwards made the initial theft report to KPD last Wednesday, adding she tried to catch the person, but was blocked by an unknown person in another vehicle.
“Detectives obtained a warrant for False Report to a Police Officer, issued by Justice of the Peace William ‘Bill’ Cooke,” according to the release. “Killeen police officers arrested Edwards on Saturday, February 1 on the warrant and transported her to the Killeen City Jail. Edwards was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Daryl K. Peters and he issued a $5,000 bond; Edwards has been released on bond.”
Edwards said she found out the trailer had been repossessed after her initial theft report was made. With the trailer, Edwards operated her eatery — Zodiac Foods — which served chicken sandwiches, quesadillas and other items.
When facing the false report charge, she told police she was not aware of any problems with payments, and then police told her she would have to settle it in court, Edwards said, adding she now has a lawyer working on the case.
KPD thanked the many citizens who saw the news reports and called in tips about the location of the food truck, according to the release.
