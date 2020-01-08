Isaac Terell Boston

Killeen police have arrested a Killeen man after they said he used a shotgun to shoot and kill a 29-year-old man last year.

Isaac Terell Boston, 24, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Tuesday and he remained in jail on Wednesday with a bond of $1 million on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony.

