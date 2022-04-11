A Temple man was arrested Monday on suspicion of armed robbery and possession of between 1 and 4 grams of methamphetamine.
Court records allege that Jeffery Jackson, 36, hijacked a vehicle when a man met with him to purchase marijuana. According to the affidavit, Killeen Police Department officers spotted the reportedly stolen vehicle in another location in Killeen. Officers stopped Jackson after he exited the vehicle at an unidentified park, ordering him to “get on the ground,” the affidavit said. The affidavit goes on to say that Jackson began shaking and was transported to a hospital, where “nurses advised they believed he was faking it.”
Jackson allegedly told officers the vehicle was his and that a bill of sale would be found in the center console; according to the affidavit, no bill of sale was found. Additionally, the affidavit said that officers located a bag containing multiple items, including several bags of a “crystal like substance” in the driver’s door pocket, as well as syringes, pills, pipes, and a Glock handgun magazine.
Jackson was charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance in the amount of around 2 grams. Jackson was being held in the Bell County Jail Monday on suspicion of the above charges, awaiting $230,000 in bonds.
Meth Bust
Over the weekend, KPD officers spotted several separate individuals at an unspecified location, which was described in a series of associated affidavits as a “local motel” with “high drug traffic” in Killeen.
According to the affidavits, Jonathan Honey, 39, Claudia Coronado, 34, and Jerod Hamilton, 34, were arrested separately. Honey was arrested Saturday when KPD officers observed him in a parked vehicle. The associated affidavit states that he appeared unconscious or sleeping. The affidavit goes on to say that officers observed a meth pipe in plain view. Honey was found with approximately 1.5 grams of methamphetamine about his person.
Coronado was arrested Saturday after KPD officers observed her in a parked car with a “baby bottle with a rubber tube extending from it,” an affidavit said. The related affidavit does not say why KPD officers initiated the conversation. However, it does say that officers found 2.1 grams of methamphetamine in Coronado’s purse. Coronado claimed that the driver planted the methamphetamine on her person, the affidavit said.
Hamilton was arrested Friday after KPD officers observed “drug paraphernalia” in “plain view,” in his car. The related affidavit claims that Hamilton yelled at the officers to leave his car alone from a balcony as they shone a flashlight into the car; when officers approached Hamilton in the motel room, they found .7 grams of cocaine in his sock. Additionally, officers found another .6 grams of cocaine along the same path Hamilton had been escorted.
Honey, Hamilton and Coronado are all charged with possession of a controlled substance in the amount of less than 1 gram. As of Monday, all being held in the Bell County Jail awaiting respective $30,000 bonds.
Late night stop
Brandon Smith, 27, of Nolanville, was arrested Saturday just before 2 a.m. after Killeen police officers observed him driving a dirt bike with no lights and no license plate on an access road in Harker Heights. According to the related affidavit, Smith was wearing all black and a backpack, and refused to stop when an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, and only stopped after 1.2 miles. Scoggins was arrested with a firearm that was reported stolen in 2020, as well as an “attachment” kit for the firearm in his backpack.
As of Monday, Scoggins was in the Bell County Jail awaiting $23,000 in bonds on suspicion of evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
