Another man has been arrested and accused of being involved in the death of an 18-year-old male on April 8, police said in a news release Thursday.
Willie Dean III, 29, was arrested in Mississippi and charged with murder upon his return to Bell County, police said.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman arraigned Dean on the murder charge Thursday and set his bond at $1 million.
Dean joins another man with the same last name as a suspect in the case.
Police announced two days after the killing — April 10 — that they had arrested 31-year-old Jarkell Jamal Dean. The first Dean was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield earlier in April. His bond was also $1 million.
Both Deans are accused of killing 18-year-old Va’Quintin Carmon Maestre of Killeen.
Around 1:15 a.m. April 8, officers went to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue in reference to a shooting victim. Police said at the time that they found Maestre with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts from paramedics to save his life, Maestre was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both Deans are listed on the Bell County Jail roster, as of Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.