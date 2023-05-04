CRIME graphic

Another man has been arrested and accused of being involved in the death of an 18-year-old male on April 8, police said in a news release Thursday.

Willie Dean III, 29, was arrested in Mississippi and charged with murder upon his return to Bell County, police said.

