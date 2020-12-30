A man was arrested Monday in Killeen and arraigned on Wednesday on two different charges.
Nathaniel Shineak Murph, 23, was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, according to arrest affidavits.
On Monday, officers with the Killeen Police Department were investigating Murph and others in connection with a series of violent felonies involving firearms.
Just after noon on Monday near Lowes Boulevard in Killeen, police stopped a white Lexus with four occupants after the vehicle did not signal properly.
The operator of the vehicle, Murph, sped off before crashing the vehicle on Andover Drive between Daffodil Drive and Baumann Drive, according to the arrest affidavit.
A Glock 19 handgun was recovered near the crashed vehicle with a bullet loaded in the chamber. A 30-round magazine with 26 bullets loaded into it was also found nearby.
Multiple other handguns were also found in the vehicle to the point that at least one firearm each was accessible to each occupant, according to the affidavit.
Murph was convicted of felony possession of cocaine in Polk County, Florida, in 2014.
The total bond amount according to the arrest affidavits was $70,000.
