Kenneth Lee Jennings, the man who police said used a fake ID to rent a U-Haul and buy a riding lawn mower has been charged with two separate crimes.
On June 13, Killeen police went to a U-Haul Store in the 5200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Killeen. The owner told police the man entered the store around 10 a.m. and brandished a driver’s license from North Carolina, police said in an arrest affidavit.
An employee told the owner she remembered the man who had rented a vehicle using a different name. After looking through records, the owner found that the store had a picture of the same man renting five different vehicles using different names and different state driver’s licenses each time, the affidavit said.
On June 15, police notified the owner of the U-Haul store they had found one of the vehicles in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Zephyr Road in Killeen, approximately half a mile from the store, the affidavit said.
The truck was past due, and when he got it back to the store, he saw a brand new Cub Cadet, zero turn, lithium operated lawn mower in the back, the affidavit said.
The owner turned the mower over to police who went to Home Depot in Killeen. A new credit card account had been established in another name. The mower was purchased for $4,870.17 on June 14, police said in the affidavit.
Surveillance footage showed that the same person who rented the U-Haul had purchased the mower.
Around 10:45 a.m. June 16, Home Depot employees told police the man was back at the store attempting to make more purchases. Several officers went to the store, but when they got there, the man fled.
Police contacted the owner of the apartment complex. The owner told police that one of the apartments was leased to someone with the same name as was used on one of the U-Haul contracts.
Looking at the picture on file with the application, it was the same person who had rented the other U-Haul trucks and purchased the Cub Cadet under different names.
Victims of the crimes live as far away as North Carolina and Ohio, police said. The real individuals told Killeen police that they have had to cancel several credit accounts opened in their names and report unauthorized use of their identity to the credit bureau.
While executing a search warrant of the apartment on Tuesday, police arrested the suspect, who was identified as 24-year-old Kenneth Lee Jennings, police said.
After being mirandized, Jennings admitted that he bought people’s identification from a website on the internet and used them to rent an apartment, rent the U-Haul truck, and make purchases from Conn’s and Home Depot. He told police that after purchasing the items fraudulently, he would give them to a third party in exchange for money, the affidavit said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Jennings on Thursday on charges of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and theft $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Cooke set the bond amount at $50,000 for each charge.
Also arraigned by Cooke on Thursday was Marshawn Grineil Davis, 34, on a charge of aggravated assault threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.