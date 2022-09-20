A Killeen man reportedly admitted to a Killeen police officer that suspected meth in a vehicle was his, police said in an affidavit.
Saturday, police were patrolling near Jasper Drive and Fort Hood Street in Killeen and made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was observed to turn without signaling continuously for 100 feet prior to the turn, the affidavit said.
In the vehicle, according to police, were the driver, identified as Steven Andre Heath Jr., and the passenger, who police learned owned the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
Police also learned that there was an active warrant for Heath’s arrest. During the traffic stop, the passenger gave police permission to search his vehicle, and in the backseat, police said they found a clear crystal-like substance in a bag.
Police suspected the substance to be meth.
After Heath and the passenger denied the suspected narcotics belonged to them, Heath reportedly wanted to speak to an officer again. It is then, according to police, that Heath admitted the drugs were his.
A field test of the substance returned a positive result for meth. It weighted approximately 13 grams, according to police.
Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Heath Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance greater than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
